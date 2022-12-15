BAEH/weCARE partnering to bring “No Hunger Holidays” to 200 vulnerable families

weCARE CAMPAIGN, a leading non-profit focused on alleviating homelessness, will be partnering with The Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness (BAEH) to bring “No Hunger Holidays” to 200 vulnerable families in Barbados, this December. This event will provide families with much-needed food and essentials.

weCARE will also be providing cooked meals throughout the month of December 2022, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (at Spry Street Bridgetown), from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each family, on a first come, first served basis, will receive a box of non-perishable food items; a box of essentials consisting of personal-care items and assorted children’s items, that will be distributed one box each, per household. Registration will be required for families to receive these products and daily meals.

During the holidays, too many people — including children who are living below the poverty line — find themselves exhausted and without essential resources. 2021-2022 has been a difficult period for our most vulnerable children and families, who have faced widespread hardship and uncertainty, on account of the pandemic’s far-reaching effects.

“BAEH normally distributes to the homeless community,” said Mr. Kemar Saffrey, President of The Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness. “However, when we heard of the plight of the many affected individuals who stand to benefit from this venture, we just had to say yes. We are so grateful that we can share in this generous donation of food, personal hygiene items, toys and books, for our brothers and sisters in need this holiday season.”

weCARE is a campaign designed to feed and assist families during the holidays, as well as bring awareness to the important issue of hunger and the plight many face daily. With all of this past year’s challenges, we are reminded that it feels good to give. For families who struggle, the holidays can be heartbreaking. Tight household budgets due to high bills and other expenses, mean that many families will not be able to celebrate with food or presents for their kids.

“We believe that no one should go to bed hungry, especially during a time full of warmth, love and sharing, but the reality is that hundreds of families face this hardship every day.” Kemar Saffrey further pointed out.

“Thanks to everyone who has donated. We are now able to help these families rest a little easier, knowing that they will not have to worry about where their next meal will be coming from, this holiday season” he said.