Abed Group Acquires mMoney

The Abed Group, an innovation-driven family office based in Barbados, announced today that it has acquired mMoney from Bitt Digital Inc.

mMoney is a digital wallet solution which, in 2017, was launched to pioneer digital payments between consumers, merchants and the government. mMoney was designed to revolutionise Barbados’ financial ecosystem by creating accessibility, cost efficiencies, and new growth opportunities. It delivers low-cost, accessible, and near-instant payments across the entire economy.

mMoney was developed and launched in Barbados by Bitt Digital, which in 2020, moved its headquarters to the U.S. to expand its vision of digitising more national currencies. As part of the acquisition, mMoney’s operations and product will return to Barbados.

“mMoney was created in Barbados for Barbadians. Bringing mMoney home aligns with the Abed Group’s commitment to support Barbadian solutions that meet the needs of small island developing states. We plan to provide every Bajan with an mMoney wallet to start testing new initiatives like nation-wide financial distributions, effectively setting the stage for Barbados to become the world’s most advanced and democratised digital finance environment,” said Abed Group Executive Chairman, Alexia Hefti.

Since launching in 2017, mMoney has successfully onboarded more than 18,000 individual users and 1,900 verified merchants and is the only company to-date to successfully graduate from the regulatory sandbox established by the Central Bank of Barbados and the Financial Services Commission.

mMoney payments are facilitated using the Barbados Digital Dollar, a fully collateralised digital currency, which was the first currency of its kind in the world launched with full approval from financial regulators.

The Abed Group’s post-acquisition measures pertaining to mMoney will be completed during the coming weeks. During the transition period, the Abed Group will make every effort to minimise disruption to mMoney’s valued customers, merchants and partners. mMoney users can expect a roll-out of new innovative and exciting features that meet Barbados’ needs, alongside a continued commitment to provide world-class service.