2014 wounded accused sought by Bajan Law Enforcement one more… ‘Black Fox’ or “Day Day” from Ivy

by DevilsAdvocate / December 9th, 2022

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating David Taniel Nathaniel Lynch alias ‘Day Day or Black Fox’ 28 years who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

<strong>Lynch</strong>, whose last known address is Rogers Road, Ivy, St. Michael is five feet ten inches tall (<em>5’10”</em>), dark complexion and is slim built. He has a large head, bulbous nose, dark lips and a tattoo of a fox on his right hand.

 David Taniel Nathaniel Lynch is advised that he can present himself to the Hastings/Worthings Police Station accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of David Taniel Nathaniel Lynch, is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthings Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7608/430-7614, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp;
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer
Comments

