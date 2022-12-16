116 RELEASES NEW CHRISTMAS SONG, ‘SILENT NIGHT (Afrobeats)’ JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAY WITH RISING AFROGOSPEL ARTIST LIMOBLAZE

Reach Records is kicking off the 2022 holiday, rolling out several 116 singles for your seasonal playlists. First up was “ is kicking off the 2022 holiday, rolling out several 116 singles for your seasonal playlists. First up was “ Silent Night (Hush) ,” featuring Crystal Nicole & Q Parker (112), followed by “ Silent Night (Afrobeats) ,” performed by AfroGospel rising star, Limoblaze, Rehmahz, and Emandiong, with additional vocals by Jordan Dollar. “Silent Night (Afrobeats)” was produced by Happi, Dunnie, Tumeh “DJ Tag” Gailor, and Lasanna “ACE” Harris. Both performances celebrate the birth of Jesus with musical approaches that veer sharply from the classic.

Since he entered the AfroGospel scene, Limoblaze has blazed the trail globally as one of the leading voices for AfroGospel genre, receiving much industry acclaim and a growing list of accolades! “Limo is the future!” expresses Reach Records’ President & Co-Founder, Lecrae. “He bridges Afrobeats and Gospel! He’s what the industry is missing and what the world needs!”

He recently released a new album, Sunday In Lagos, and announced his signing to US-based label, Reach Records. The album’s first single, “Jireh (My Provider),” was an instant viral hit across all short-form social media platforms resulting in over 110,000 Instagram Reels and over 70,000 Creates on TikTok. The internet success led to a surge of streams, placing the song on Billboard’s US Afrobeat Song Chart, peaking at #31; Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart peaking at #41; Billboard’s Gospel Song Chart peaking at #15. In addition, “Jireh (My Provider) also placed on Spotify’s Top Viral 50 – Nigeria Playlist.

On Friday, December 16th, Lecrae and Limoblaze will co-headline Nigeria’s RockFest 2.0 Christian music festival experience to be held at the prestigious Muri Okunola Park in Lagos. The star-studded lineup of performers includes the gifted voices of Ada Ehi, Mercy Chinwo, Frank Edwards, Nosa, Gaise Baba, and more.