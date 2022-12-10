100% local Christmas with the NCF

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) has an array of activities lined up for this Yultide Season aimed at pushing the products and services of local artists and artisans.

The NCF has again partnered with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) to produce QEH Christmas Lunchtime Concerts starting Monday, December 12 until Friday, December 30. The live entertainment, which to be staged on week days only, will be located at the main entrance opposite the pharmacy. The aim is to provide Christmas cheer to those visiting and conducting business at the hospital.

As it relates to programming, every Tuesday and Thursday For De Culture with hostess Paula Anne Jackman will be aired on NCF’s social channels at 6 p.m.

This will mark the sixth and final season of For De Culture which will conclude on a high note with an interesting Christmas special. The programme was born in the height of the COVD-19 pandemic in order to highlight and showcase local talent.

NCF’s Marketing Officer of the NCF, Ashley Dyall said the NCF is excited to promote Bajans creatives during this festive season.

“The act of gift giving in itself is a very personal thing and local gifting allows persons to dive into a world of greater authenticity as there are personal factors and true stories that seep into it the product or service as well. If the last two years has taught us any lessons, it is that supporting or local producers and business is so important for their success as well as the economy.

She added: “There are so many benefits to shopping local and the offering is generally incredible and the NCF will continue to do its part to ensure that these creators continue to stay front of mind, hence why have programs like these. We try to assist where we can to offer those businesses a platform to connect them with wider audiences.”

The Shop Creative Programme, which is already live on radio, runs until Thursday, December 22.

Twelve talented guests will be promoting their businesses and their products. This includes: handmade, boho, island-inspired jewellery by Victoriesque Designs; luxurious, handmade throw pillows from the interior decor product line by RexCraft Interiors; delectable desserts by Rae’s Sweet Treats; vegan, handmade skincare products by InSkin Bath and Body Company; minimalist, handmade ready-to-wear fashion by the brand, Tialani; artisanal handbags by Ayola, local delights and more by Kiara’s Enterprise. Also in focus are beauty products by Beauty by Mya; the dazzling jewelry collection of Possé by Rodonya; vegan skincare by Mint on the Moon; handcrafted, lifestyle home fragrance product line by Native Caribbean; and handcrafted, organic skincare by Honey Child.

Additionally, for even more local shopping gift ideas, Artisan Spotlight will be presented on the NCF’s social media. There, you will find local products and the contacts of local practitioners. This includes our WE166 Visual Arts and Fashion booklet, Shop 1359 Catalogue of local products and the Ivan Payne postcards and reproductions.

The NCF will once again support KLOTH Holiday Pop-up Shop and Expo which takes place on Saturday, December 10 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The NCF’s Shop Creative corner at the event will feature Style Barbados Jewelry, Bella Aliza Jewelry, Ashanti Designs, Kimari Ranae Designs, Catori Shoes, Okoye by Kim, Healthy Kinks Botanicals, Mahogany & Sand, Heaven Scent by Jasmin and Cutz by Ukae.

This has grown to be one of the largest local shopping events over the course of four years with the objective of providing a lucrative avenue for over 100 entrepreneurs and small businesses owners to develop and grow their business while offering brand exposure and networking opportunities.

This Christmas activity all aligns with the Foundation’s goals of contributing the development of local culture through the support of local businesses, creators and entrepreneurs and providing them with opportunities both locally and internationally.