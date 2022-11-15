The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serves homeless on International Day of Service

Each year Latter-day Saints around the world celebrate their International Day of Service by finding ways to assist others, especially those in need.

This year, the Barbados Bridgetown Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reached out to Massy Stores and purchased non-perishable food, toiletries, and personal care items for donation to the Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness. The BAEH operates a shelter in the heart of Bridgetown, offering a haven for those in dire need.

On Saturday, October 29th, just gone – some 55 members, friends and missionaries gathered at the Church’s three chapels, located in Black Rock, Oistins and Rendezvous, to pack bags which were then delivered to the BAEH.

Church District President Shawn Inniss had been in communication with the BAEH Shelter Coordinator, Ms. Rica Edey, to research the needs of the residents, and to ensure that the donated items were fit for purpose. The Church plans to continue to work with the BAEH to uplift and assist their people and help them improve their lives.

As is said in one of their books – Mosiah 2:17 it observed: “When ye are in the service of your fellow beings, ye are only in the service of your God.”