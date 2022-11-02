Salvation Army looks to “Make Change Happen” with 2022 Christmas Kettle, Letter appeal

The Salvation Army will launch its annual Christmas Kettle and Letter fundraiser this Friday, November 4th, at 10:00 a.m., in National Heroes Square, Bridgetown, as it looks to “make change happen” on behalf of less fortunate Barbadians.

Salvation Army Divisional Commander, Major Brenda Greenidge, said the Army was maintaining a positive outlook for the period 2022 to 2023, as she called on Barbadians to have confidence hand in hand together with God, they could make change happen for Barbados and for its less fortunate citizens.

“The Salvation Army is looking forward to a blessed season of sharing, caring and thanksgiving as we come together with all of Barbados at home and abroad to tangibly demonstrate our faith in God and our love for our fellowman. We are confident this year that Barbadians, whatever the prevailing economic outlook, will come together as they always have to show love for all through their support of this annual appeal which is vital to the success of The Salvation Army’s work and mission.

The major fund-raising effort will again have Scotiabank Barbados as the title Sponsor, as the Salvation Army targets BBD. $750,000 to fund its outreach programmes for 2022 to 2023.

Friday’s Launch Ceremony will be highlighted with an appearance by vocalist Paula Hinds, and once again feature the music of the Barbados Police Service Band.Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey MP, and Paul Bernstein, Chairman of The Salvation Army Advisory Board will address the gathering and bring seasonal greetings. Master of Ceremonies will be the affable Mr. Maurice Norville.