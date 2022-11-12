Newly Appointed Special Envoy of the African Union Youth Assembly from Barbados

Adrian Daisley PH.D has been appointed by the Security Council of the African Union Youth Assembly to serve as the Special Envoy to the European Union & Country Representative Elect of Barbados on Permanent Observer Status, Rank and Status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

The African Union Youth Assembly better known as the African Youth Assembly (AUYA) is a powerful inter-continental wide African parliamentary General youth Assembly, which operate as the Youth Government’s Treaty Body in Africa, having 54 African countries as permanent signatories to the Youth Charter and 54 Youth-Presidents Elected from each country from the African continent in addition to 141 foreign Representatives with a total reach of 195 countries.

Dr Daisley received his Official Diplomatic Credentials from the AUYA Office and has been charged to conduct the affairs of his mission in a manner that represents the Voice of the youth of Africa the global Diaspora. The appointment was followed by news that he was nominated by the Chancellors of the Universidad International Abierta situated in Venezuela for an Honorary Doctorate in Global Affairs and Development, the diploma of education said that he received the title because of his significant contribution to international humanitarian services at home and abroad.

The envoy who returned to Barbados in 2019 also holds earned degrees in Theology, Organizational Behavioral Science, Human Resources Management and higher diplomas in humanities.

He lived abroad for several years and combines his Knowledge of Human Behavior, Interpersonal Skills, Ccommunication, language, Culture and Coaching to lead.