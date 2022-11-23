LeadHERship Institute’s observation of 16 days of Activism with Self Defense Classes

16 Days of Activism commences on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, November 25 each year, and raises awareness about Gender Based Violence. The campaign was started in 1991 and asks individuals and organizations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

They saw a gap to be filled as it relates to offerings of basic self-defense classes for women, and we hope that this series will be the start of a long-term fight to end violence against women and girls.