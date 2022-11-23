LeadHERship Institute’s observation of 16 days of Activism with Self Defense Classes

by Bajan Reporter / November 23rd, 2022

16 Days of Activism commences on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, November 25 each year, and raises awareness about Gender Based Violence. The campaign was started in 1991 and asks individuals and organizations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

<strong>The LeadHERship Institute</strong> believes that women and girls should be equipped with tools such a knowledge of basic self-defense, to protect themselves should they be placed in threatening situations.

The LeadHERship Institute believes that women and girls should be equipped with tools such a knowledge of basic self-defense, to protect themselves should they be placed in threatening situations. CLICK FOR BIGGER

They saw a gap to be filled as it relates to offerings of basic self-defense classes for women, and we hope that this series will be the start of a long-term fight to end violence against women and girls.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • 1 IMG 20220525 WA0014
  • Chef Richelle v6
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen