Introducing Airbnb Setup, the all-new easy way to Airbnb your home

Amidst a rising cost of living crisis, earning much-needed income has never been more important. This is leading to a new wave of people considering hosting for the first time. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 60 million unique visitors have visited our Host page, with over 40 percent of those visiting in the last year.

According to a recent survey, almost half of Hosts globally said the money they’ve earned through hosting has helped them stay in their home, globally 46 percent say they’ve used the extra money to pay for food and other items that have become more expensive, while one in 10 said it has helped them avoid eviction or foreclosure.

People are more flexible than ever before, and Airbnb believes with that flexibility comes the ability to occasionally share your space, whatever size. In fact, new private rooms listings added to the platform globally are up 31% between Q3 2021 and Q3 2022.

Airbnb is becoming an increasingly popular travel option in the region, according to its Q3 business results, in Latin America, Nights and Experiences grew 33% more than in Q3 of 2021. This coupled with the approaching vacation season makes today the best time to become a Host on Airbnb and earn extra income. To make the process easier, the platform announced its new product Airbnb Setup that will offer:

One-to-one guidance from a Superhost – When you begin Airbnb Setup, we’ll match you with a Superhost for free one-to-one guidance from your first question through your first guest. You can chat with your Superhost over audio, video, or messaging. We’re launching with 1,500 Superhosts in over 80 countries who are dedicated to helping new Hosts get started.

An experienced guest for your first booking – For your first booking, you can choose to welcome an experienced guest who has at least three stays and a good track record on Airbnb.

Specialized support from Airbnb – As a new Host, you get one-tap access to a specially-trained team of Community Support agents. They can help with everything from account issues to getting paid and are available via phone, messaging, or email in over 42 languages.

To help demonstrate how Airbnb is making it easier and safer than ever to share a space through the platform, its CEO, Brian Chesky will embark on the journey himself, sharing a private room in his personal residence in San Francisco through Airbnb and will unveil his process for becoming a Host using the tools included in the new version of the platform.

“Airbnb was born during a recession. Joe and I couldn’t afford rent, so we inflated three mattresses and created an AirBed & Breakfast. Soon, people from all over the world joined us,” said Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb.

“Today, just like during the Great Recession of 2008, people are especially interested in earning income by being Hosts on the platform. That’s why we’re introducing an easy way for millions of people to start sharing a space through Airbnb. With Airbnb Setup and even more AirCover for Hosts, now is the perfect time to start sharing your space through the Airbnb platform.” Chesky continued.

And Hosts are having great success securing bookings quickly. Half of listings that were activated and booked in Q3 2022 received their first booking within three days. In addition, during this past summer, the typical Host earned more than $2,800.