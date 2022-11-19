HARRIS PAINTS MARKS 50TH ANNIVERSARY WITH DONATION TO 50 FAMILIES

50 families in Barbados will spend a happier Independence as a result of the Harris Paints 50th anniversary celebrations this month.

As part of the company’s anniversary activities, HR Manager Cheryl Brathwaite and her team conceptualised a community outreach programme of the donation of 50 hampers to needy families, in the areas in which Harris Paints operates. And so, families in the Wildey, Fitts Village and Six Roads areas will be the recipients of the 50 grocery hampers.

Working through the constituency offices who will be responsible for the distribution, Ms Brathwaite and her team presented the hampers to the three Constituency Assistants who went by the Harris Paints offices to make arrangements for the delivery of the hampers.

Ms. Brathwaite explained “We wanted to reach out to the community and do something for those who may need a helping hand. The people in these communities have helped us to reach this milestone and we wanted to acknowledge them and say thanks”

From flour, sugar, milk, oil and pasta to toothpaste, soap and much more, the items for the hampers were purchased by the staff and colourfully packaged by Nikko’s Creations in a reusable basket.

The Assistants from St. Michael South East (Wildey), St. James Central (Fitts Village) and St. Philip West (Six Roads) all attended the presentation and will be liaising with their Parliamentary Representative to choose persons in their constituencies who would be most in need.

Harris’ Paints has a longstanding history of supporting the communities in which it operates, from helping to beautify homes and lives with donations of paint, to hurricane relief, to support of various environmental programmes.