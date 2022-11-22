Free Book reading event at St Matthias Church, November 26th

by Bajan Reporter / November 22nd, 2022

Dr Sharon Marshall‘s latest book Journeys Around the World for Love and Money are out now! Here’s what’s happening this weekend with the book – a special event Saturday 26th November!

Copies of this intriguing book are sold to raise funds for the BARP Charitable Trust and for St. Matthias Anglican Church.

