BRA PAYING 2021 INCOME TAX REFUNDS

The Barbados Revenue Authority has completed the processing of over $19 million in personal income tax (PIT) refunds to eligible taxpayers for income year 2021.

Over 27,000 taxpayers will receive refunds. As the disbursement process continues, and having phased out the issuance of cheques for current refunds, eligible persons are reminded to expect their refunds electronically by bank transfer.

Additionally, the Authority reminds self-employed individuals of their just past and upcoming prepayment deadlines of 30 September and 15 December respectively.