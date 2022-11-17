Barbados to participate in first-ever Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Beach Games

Barbados will field a team of 38 athletes for the inaugural Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Beach Games, scheduled for November 19-26, 2022, in Santa Marta, Colombia.

They will be among over 800 athletes from 27 countries participating in 10 sports: open water swimming, handball, beach soccer, wrestling, beach rugby, skateboarding, surfing, beach tennis, sailing, and beach volleyball.

The Barbados team will compete in six disciplines: beach rugby, sailing, skateboarding, surfing, beach volleyball and wrestling.

The team, led by Chef de Mission Gail Craig-Archer and Assistant Chef de Mission Kendia Brathwaite, will be accompanied by 13 coaches, managers, and trainers. Chief Medical Officer Dr Ingrid Burrowes, physical therapists Alicia Brewster and Dr. Phyllis Burnett, and athletic trainer Rondell Griffith will also travel with the team.

Craig-Archer said the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) Inc. is delighted to send athletes to represent the island at the first edition of the CAC Beach Games.

“After being on a hiatus for two years, the athletes are excited about these Games and are ready to do their best. For most of them, this will be their first time competing at a multi-sport event, so the excitement is high and the determination to do well is their main focus,” she said.

Craig-Archer added, “Skateboarding will also be making its debut under the BOA’s umbrella and the athletes in this sport are very eager to showcase their talent”.

The opening and closing ceremonies of the Games will be held on November 19 and 26, respectively, with competition starting on November 20.

Day One of the CAC Beach Games will see Barbadian athletes taking to the water and the sand in sailing, surfing and wrestling.

The Barbados team comprises:

Rugby Women – Danielle Phillips, De’Sarah Jones, Alanna Quintyne, Janna-Lise Granville-Benjamin, Shaniece Proverbs, Kyra Thomas, Shaniah Mayers, Althea Belgrave, Jessica Derell, Vanya Edwards, Stacia Payne, and Karen Holmes

Rugby Men – Nicholas Jackman, Romel Moore, Kevin Cobham, Kevin Carter, Shawn Simpson, Mitchell Morris, Daniel Ramsay, Nico Blunt, Marlo Sandiford, Treburn Rodgers, Jeren Clarke, and Jermaine Jamal Bynoe

Sailing – Scott Gittens

Skateboarding – Jonathan Austin and Jade Niccolls

Surfing – Chelsea Roett, Josh Burke, Chelsea Tuach and Jacob Burke

Wrestling – Ricandrea Beckles, Adrian Maynard, Lemar Tull, Kcey Williams and Reuben Wiltshire

Volleyball – Serena Edwards and Dei Padmore