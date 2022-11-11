Attempted Execution in Eagle Hall meets with Strong Reaction from Police

Officers at Black Rock Station are carrying out investigations into a shooting incident, which occurred about 7:40 am along Barbarees Hill, St. Michael in the area of the Traffic Lights at the Eagle Hall junction.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

Police received a report of a shooting where a man came up behind a minibus on its left side while it was stationary at the traffic lights and discharged a number of shots inside the said minibus.

Police are therefore appealing to Barbadians, if they have witnessed or have knowledge of this incident, kindly call the Black Rock Station at 417-7500 or 7501, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.