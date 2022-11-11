Attempted Execution in Eagle Hall meets with Strong Reaction from Police

by DevilsAdvocate / November 11th, 2022

Officers at Black Rock Station are carrying out investigations into a shooting incident, which occurred about 7:40 am along Barbarees Hill, St. Michael in the area of the Traffic Lights at the Eagle Hall junction.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

Police received a report of a shooting where a man came up behind a minibus on its left side while it was stationary at the traffic lights and discharged a number of shots inside the said minibus.

One male was injured and he received injury to his back. He was transported in a private motor car for medical treatment.

One male was injured and he received injury to his back. He was transported in a private motor car for medical treatment.

Police are therefore appealing to Barbadians, if they have witnessed or have knowledge of this incident, kindly call the Black Rock Station at 417-7500 or 7501, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL

ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • 1 IMG 20220525 WA0014
  • Chef Richelle v6
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen