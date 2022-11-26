26 Year Old gunned down Gills Rd, Police hunt for Pepetrators

Officers are investigating the murder of a 26 year old man, reports indicate he was shot multiple times about his body by a pillion rider onboard a motor cycle which approached the area at Upper Gills Road, St. Michael, where the victim was standing by a house.

Both men onboard the motorcycle reportedly escaped travelling along Upper Roebuck street, towards Tweedside Road, St. Michael.

Police received the report at the Operations Control Room about 10:40 am on Sunday 6th November 2022.

The victim was taken to the QEH by private transport where he was reported dead on arrival by medical personnel.

Police are now appealing for any information in this matter, anyone who may have witnessed or have any knowledge of this incident or the perpetrators involved, you are advised to call Central Police Station at 430 7676, Police Emergency 211, CID 430-7189 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477 (TIPS). ALL DETAILS WOULD BE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL