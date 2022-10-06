Top-class T&T trio join record-breaking Radical grid

Trinidad & Tobago’s Zachary Boodram, Fyzool Madan and Ravi Singh will compete in the Radical Caribbean Cup (RCC) for the first time this weekend (October 8/9) as a record-breaking grid assembles for round three at the Fast Parts Caribbean Circuit Racing Invitational. Competing on home ground, they will line up with fellow-countryman and RCC regular Kristian Boodoosingh to face drivers from Barbados, Guyana and Jamaica as the regional championship returns to the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway for the first time since June 2018.

The 21-race programme, organised by the T&T Automobile Sports Association (TTASA), features three 15-lap counters towards the RCC, plus TTASA championship events for cars, bikes and Time Attack and demonstrations by the Drift Group. Free Practice and Qualifying for the supporting programme will start at 9.00am on Saturday, with Qualifying for the RCC and Group 4 saloon cars on Sunday from 8.00am before the start of racing at 10.00am. The three RCC races are scheduled for 12.00pm, 2.35pm and 5.10pm and there will be a live stream on trinituner.com.

The T&T trio’s participation brings to 21 the number of drivers who have competed in the RCC, which showcases the fastest race cars in the region, and to more than 40 those who have raced Radicals in the region since Bushy Park Motorsports Inc (BPMSI) introduced the British-built sports cars in Barbados in 2015. All three have already raced Radicals on the 1.4-kilometre Wallerfield circuit, Singh finishing second and Boodram third to Isa Deen in the Radical class of the 2019 TTASA Race of Champion Circuit Series, so will seek to gain some home advantage against the visitors.

With four wins in the six races so far run in Barbados in July and August, Guyana’s Kristian Jeffrey, the 2017 Winter Champion in the Suzuki Challenge Series SR3 Cup, leads the standings with 125 points, while six podium finishes keep T&T’s Boodoosingh in the hunt for the title at the half-way stage of the season with 100 points. Jamaica’s Senna Summerbell, son of multiple Caribbean Motor Racing Champion David Summerbell Jnr, is third (56pts) in his first season in the RCC while Sean Maloney, who won the inaugural SR3 Cup, is the highest-placed Barbadian in fourth (51pts).

Maloney is one of five family members entered this weekend, including his 19-year-old son Zane, a five-time race-winner in the RCC and 2022 FIA Formula 3 Vice-Champion. Sean’s brothers Stuart and Mark will also be racing, along with Mark’s son Justin. The first RCC Champion in 2018, Stuart has seven victories and a further six podium finishes to his credit and won two of the three races on the RCC’s only previous visit to Wallerfield in June 2018, while Mark claimed pole position that day, establishing the SR3 Qualifying Record.

Next weekend’s record 13-strong grid will be completed by multiple SCS Champion Suleman Esuf of Barbados, who claimed a hat-trick of fourth places on his only visit to Wallerfield in 2018, and his brother Ahmed, who made his debut in the regional series at Bushy Park Barbados in July.