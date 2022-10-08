The LeadHERship Institute launches “The Future is Her” Workshop

As the world celebrates the 10th Anniversary of International Day of the Girl, the LeadHERship Institute launches The Future is Her, a one-day workshop to be hosted on October 11, 2022 in Barbados and Antigua concurrently. The social enterprise established in March 2022 will bring together a dynamic team of women to educate and inspire girls ages 13-16, who aspire to a future in leadership.

Founder and Project Manager of the LeadHERship Institute, Roshanna Trim explained the importance of such an event to building resilience in young Caribbean girls. “A healthy Caribbean requires bold women. Bold women were once confident girls. Confident girls are powerful citizens and co-pilots of strong democracies. The Future is Her is a safe space for women to inspire another generation and to assist in giving girls the skills to thrive in leadership regardless of where they come from and where they aspire to go. We want girls to pursue their goals and aspirations without fear and be well equipped to navigate a rapidly changing world,” Trim said.

This year’s theme for International Day of the Girl, “Our time is now – our rights, our future” presented the perfect opportunity for the LeadHERship Institute to launch The Future is Her under the affiliate program “For Caribbean Girls.” Participants will benefit from a range of personal development sessions in financial planning, leadership and self-care as well as building confidence and self-esteem.

This event will take place at Solidarity House, Barbados Workers Union, Harmony Hall, St. Michael from 8:30am- 3:00pm and is anticipated to positively impact 75 Barbadian girls from schools across the island.