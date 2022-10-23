Teens and Under ready for 2022 Caribbean Junior Karting contest

Seventeen karters aged from 11 to 17 from Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago will face off at Bushy Park Barbados next month (November 4-6) in the second Caribbean Junior Karting Academy Trophy (CJKAT). Funded by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile’s (FIA) Sport Grant Programme, it will be contested by a quality field selected by the Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago Karting Associations, including a number of past and present Champions.

Calem Maloney, who was Vice Champion in the inaugural CJKAT in 2019, is one of three regional drivers returning to the competition, along with Jamaica’s Zander Williams, who finished fifth in 2019, and Colin Bradshaw of Barbados. Seven drivers from the host country, six from T&T and four from Jamaica will race identical Vortex-engined Exprit OK-Junior karts, creating a level playing field so results are based on driver talent.

President of the Barbados Motoring Federation (BMF), which is hosting the competition for the second time, Senator Andrew Mallalieu said: “There has been an excellent response from our own Karting Association, also those in Jamaica and Trinidad, so we have an entry of accomplished karters across a broad age range. Not only will this make for some exciting competition, but it also helps create closer links in motor sport around the region.”

The programme will start on Thursday, November 3, with a day of training for competitors and volunteer officials before moving into the competitive stage. There will then be three days of racing, each day using a different circuit configuration; the format will be the same each day, practice and qualifying will be followed by three 10-kilometre races and a 15-kilometre Final. More background is to be found on the web site – www.cjkat.com – including profiles of each competitor.