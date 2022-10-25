Set Your Diaries – “We Remembering Deesy” Nov. 05 Fundraiser

by Bajan Reporter / October 24th, 2022

The Renegade International family and friends, in collaboration with Mrs. Tracy Morgan-Forte, will be paying tribute to the memory of the late Warren ‘Jon Doe’ Forte under the theme “We Remembering Deesy”.

This event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, a<strong>t Halo Lounge, St. Lawrence Gap, Christ Church</strong> from 9 pm until….

Contributions for admission to the event will be $25.00 BDS

There will be entertainment by an exciting lineup of top Bajan Artists and DJs. All proceeds will be shared equally among his alma maters Harrison College and Wesley Hall School as well as the Diabetes and Hypertension Association of Barbados.

Family, friends and fans are invited to walk with us down memory lane as we honour this great and much-loved Radio Announcer, Producer, DJ, Artist, Icon, Innovator, Founding Member and Co- Owner of Renegade International Sound. A legend… gone, but never forgotten.

