Sekou featured in St Martin’s profile in new Americas encyclopedia

St. Martin author Lasana M. Sekou is featured in The Americas: An Encyclopedia of Culture and Society [2 Volumes], published last August by ABC-CLIO, said Jacqueline Sample, president of House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP).

According to ABC-CLIO, a USA academic publisher, “The Americas profiles nations and territories that make up North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America, including British, U.S., Dutch, and French territories.”

For St. Martin, there are references to Arawak settlement, colonization by France and the Netherlands, and updated information about the adjusted autonomy of both parts of the Caribbean Island.

Philipsburg and Marigot are described along with references about culture, geography, immigration, language, religion, nightlife, tourism, cuisine, St. Martin Book Fair, The Daily Herald, St. Martin’s Week and other media, and additional information about both parts of the island.

Sekou is mentioned not only for is literary output. His founding of HNP, which according to the encyclopedia has published “numerous debut writing by authors” from the Caribbean, and his pro-St. Martin Independence stand are also cited, said Sample.

Edited by Kimberly J. Morse, the 1004-pages, “two-volume encyclopedia … takes an in-depth look at such contemporary topics as religion, lifestyle and leisure, cuisine, gender roles, dress, festivals, music, visual arts, and architecture, among many others, while also providing contextual information on history, politics, and economics” of some 40 nations and territories covered, stated ABC-CLIO.

The encyclopedia also “introduces readers to cultures and customs of all of the countries of the Americas, explaining what makes each country unique while also demonstrating what ties the cultures and peoples together,” stated ABC-CLIO.