Ruling Parliamentarian Accused of Assault, BLP’s leader addresses situation at 83rd AGC

by Bajan Reporter / October 23rd, 2022

Officers from the Oistins Police Station have charged Neil Gabriel Rowe 43 years of #658 Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church in relation to an accusation of Rape.

He is expected to appear in the Oistins Magistrate's Court on Monday October 24th 2022.

Readers would be aware of the following changes made to Cabinet… Effective Wednesday, Oct. 26th

1. Jerome Walcott – Sr. Minister of the Social Sectors and Environment) now will be Minister of Health and Wellness;

2. Senator Lisa Cummins to take responsibility for Energy and Business Development with responsibilities for Int’l Business and Trade;

3. Kerrie Symmonds – Sr. Min. Productive Sectors, will now become Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade;

4. Ian Gooding Edghill – to become Minister of Tourism and International Transport;

5. Member of Parliament for the City of Bridgetown, Corey Lane – to serve in the Office of the Attorney-General as Minister of State with responsibility for Crime Prevention;

6. Cynthia Forde will be nominated as Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly on Tuesday morning.

