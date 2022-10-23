Ruling Parliamentarian Accused of Assault, BLP’s leader addresses situation at 83rd AGC

Officers from the Oistins Police Station have charged Neil Gabriel Rowe 43 years of #658 Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church in relation to an accusation of Rape.

Readers would be aware of the following changes made to Cabinet… Effective Wednesday, Oct. 26th

1. Jerome Walcott – Sr. Minister of the Social Sectors and Environment) now will be Minister of Health and Wellness;

2. Senator Lisa Cummins to take responsibility for Energy and Business Development with responsibilities for Int’l Business and Trade;

3. Kerrie Symmonds – Sr. Min. Productive Sectors, will now become Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade;

4. Ian Gooding Edghill – to become Minister of Tourism and International Transport;

5. Member of Parliament for the City of Bridgetown, Corey Lane – to serve in the Office of the Attorney-General as Minister of State with responsibility for Crime Prevention;

6. Cynthia Forde will be nominated as Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly on Tuesday morning.