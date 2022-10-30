REGULAR VISITING TO FINALLY RESUME AT QEH THIS WEEK

The Board of Management of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is pleased to announce the official resumption of regular visitation to all patient wards effective, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. This move is in response to the resounding call from patients, family members, nursing staff and doctors for the re-implementation of extended hospital visiting hours.

To this end, visitation to the hospital’s general medical and surgical wards, inclusive of the High Dependency Unit, will be facilitated between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. daily. For critically ill patients receiving care in our Intensive Care Units, shorter visiting hours will continue to be in effect to allow them the time necessary to rest and recover. Therefore, visitation to the Medical and Surgical Intensive Care Units (MICU and SICU) will continue to be facilitated between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily. Similarly, visitation to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) will be facilitated between 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. However, visits to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) will only be facilitated for parents, and these visits will be allowed during the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily.

As it relates to the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department, all patients will be allowed a parent, guardian, relative, caregiver or custodian to stay with them during their stay within the department.

The QEH understands that being a patient can be an extremely stressful experience, particularly so during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when patients were unable to see their loved ones due to the visiting restrictions implemented to safeguard the wellbeing of patients and staff. Therefore, we are thrilled that families, caregivers and friends can finally, and safely be allowed to visit their relatives and become active participants in the care process once more.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Board of Management thanks you for your usual support and cooperation, and reminds all visitors to the institution that mask wearing remains mandatory when visiting the QEH.