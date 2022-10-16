Police probe Ivy wounding situation, Man in 40s hospitalised

Officers from the District ‘A’ Station are investigating a shooting incident, which occurred about 4:45 pm on Saturday 15th October 2022 at the Ivy Housing Area, Saint Michael.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

Police received a report of a shooting in the area of the Ivy Housing area and after carrying out preliminary investigations learnt that, a male in his early 40’s received an injury to his left arm. He was transported in a private motor car to a medical facility for medical treatment.

Investigations are continuing into this matter and we are asking the public for any information that would identify the person who committed this offence. Please call the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 7246, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL