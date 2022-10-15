Past and present HC & QC students plant trees with the National Conservation Commission

Carrying on the tradition of giving back to their communities, the alumni associations of Harrison College and Queen’s College have partnered with the National Conservation Commission (NCC) to plant numerous trees at both school campuses.

Both schools have environmental clubs, which aim to foster awareness of issues relating to sustainable environment, climate change and the important role of trees in contributing to climate preservation and economic growth.

This year, the Harrison College Queen’s College Alumni Network (HCQCAN), which comprises Queen’s College Association (QCA), Old Harrisonian Society (OHS), HCQCAA Toronto and HCQCAA USA, has partnered with the QCA to fund the tree-planting activity as part of the HCQCAN Improvement Campaign. The trees planted at the QC campus will provide reinforcement to the security fencing, with the added benefit of beautifying the grounds and providing shade for the students.