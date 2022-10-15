Past and present HC & QC students plant trees with the National Conservation Commission

by Bajan Reporter / October 15th, 2022

Carrying on the tradition of giving back to their communities, the alumni associations of Harrison College and Queen’s College have partnered with the National Conservation Commission (NCC) to plant numerous trees at both school campuses.

Initiated some 25 years ago by Queen's College Association (<strong>QCA</strong>) environmental committee alumnae and past presidents <strong>Prof. Anne St. John</strong> and <strong>Mrs. Sherry Cumberbatch</strong>, this annual event forms part of the QCA Week of activities.

Both schools have environmental clubs, which aim to foster awareness of issues relating to sustainable environment, climate change and the important role of trees in contributing to climate preservation and economic growth.

This year's tree-planting ceremony took place at the Queen's College, Husbands location then it was later repeated at the Harrison College, Crumpton Street site.

This year, the Harrison College Queen’s College Alumni Network (HCQCAN), which comprises Queen’s College Association (QCA), Old Harrisonian Society (OHS), HCQCAA Toronto and HCQCAA USA, has partnered with the QCA to fund the tree-planting activity as part of the HCQCAN Improvement Campaign. The trees planted at the QC campus will provide reinforcement to the security fencing, with the added benefit of beautifying the grounds and providing shade for the students.

