“Nilee” from Fairfield in Blackrock ditched Police Custody, seen him?

C A V E A T

Text is from an Adobe file where we refused to correct the line breaks and poor image quality is because we used a screeenshot from same PDF, thanks to the wondrous cooperation of The Barbados Police Service

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Oranile

Holder, alias ‘Nilee‘ who is wanted by the Police having escaped Police custody on 6th

October, 2022.

He is approximately five feet five inches tall, of brown complexion and slim

built.

Oranile Holder is advised that he can present himself to the Black Rock Police Station

accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Oranile Holder, is asked to contact the

Black Rock Police Station at the telephone number 417-7500, Police Emergency at 211,

Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest Police Station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist

wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED IS STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL.