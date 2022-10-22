LIGHT & POWER’S RATE REVIEW APPLICATION – FTC PROCESS CONTINUES

With the oral hearing in the Barbados Light & Power Rate Review Application recently concluded, the next phase of the process begins.

She added, “Once this information has been submitted, the Electricity Panel, with the assistance of staff, will begin the process of reviewing all the arguments and evidence presented during the proceeding.”

The hearing concluded on Friday, October 14th after 15 days of arguments by seven intervenors and the Applicant. The Commission is expected to take approximately 6 to 8 weeks to assess all the evidence presented and render its decision.