LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Parcel Deliveries, or not? That is the Question…

I need to describe an area of HIGH importance which I feel can hinder Barbados’s further development. I will relate a personal unplanned experience which I am still encountering and which I consider to be poor service. This has left me exasperated as it prevented my registered company in Barbados from finalizing a dental in-house laboratory which is expected to provide service to the public of my country. I will refrain from mentioning any names or pointing any fingers, as the result of my misfortune, because the normal result is “Not-Me” when questioned. My other reason for putting pen to paper is in recognition of my father (a past Comptroller (ag) of Customs) who was a sticker for solving problems to provide satisfactory public service. I will highlight the facts and hope that such companies can find a solution to provide better service that can thereafter produce future benefit for Barbados.

There are many agencies in Barbados advertising services whereby one can obtain and use an overseas address to have items delivered, when ordered online, for transshipment to Barbados. I have used two of these agencies in the past and have had problems when told items ordered “are held up in Customs”.

On 22nd June 2022, both parcels arrived in Barbados. One package weighed 2 pounds and the other one weighed 4 pounds. When requested, I sent the aforementioned Amazon Invoice to the local agent with the explanation that Amazon had listed both packages on the single invoice and informed of my availability if clarification was required.

On 8th July 2022, I was again requested to send the invoice for the 4llb parcel. The Amazon Invoice was sent for the second time with the explanation that I only had one invoice relating to both parcels. I offered my contact information if further clarification was required.

On 11th July I received an email to collect my 2 Lb parcel. I did this the same day and asked for the second parcel which was not at the counter. I anticipated that I would have its clearance soon but after four phone calls, six emails and four months later, I am still waiting for my parcel. One of my emails also contained photographs of the items within the parcels if clarification was required. On every occasion, I have stated that I will make myself available to the Officer if required.

I am obviously disappointed that there is still no solution or communication received to have MY PARCEL released. This speaks volumes about the type of service that will not encourage or incentivize investment in Barbados which is much needed in our 166 square mile island.