Kes teams up with Shaggy, announces IzWe 2023 as Liki Tiki gets Grammy consideration

Trinbagonian band, KES continues to share their unique brand of Caribbean music with the mainstream music markets of the world and recently received “Grammy Consideration” for their hit collaboration with Haitian producer, Michael Brun and singer/songwriter, Jonathan Perry entitled, “Liki Tiki“.

Fresh from and mere days after concluding their highly-impactful North American “Liki Tiki Tour” in Miami, Florida, the #1 trending Soca band, KES announced the official date for their 2023 Trinidad Carnival concert and cultural extravaganza entitled “IzWe”. On Valentine’s Day, February 14, the band of brothers will be sharing big love at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago.

However, before Trinidad Carnival kicks in its world-famous gear, KES also just made notable appearances last week at the Tobago Music, Arts and Culture (TOMAC) Festival and the World Creole Festival in Dominica.

Adding to their growing buzz and acclaim is a recent co-sign and special surprise premiere of an as-yet to-be-released new collaboration with Grammy-Award-Winning, Diamond-selling, Jamaican superstar, “Shaggy” tentatively entitled, “Mood”. During last month’s rainy-saturated Miami Broward One Carnival weekend,

Mr Lover Lover made a special guest appearance during Teejay’s set and brought out Soca star, Kees Dieffenthaller to premiere their new collaboration. This surprise revelation occured during the first-ever Tipsy Music Festival held at the Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida, which was headlined by Afrobeats megastar, Burna Boy and attracted thousands to downtown Miami and included performances by Skinny Fabulous from St Vincent, Hypasounds from Barbados, as well as Trinidad and Tobago’s own, Machel Montano, Voice, Farmer Nappy and Vincentian singer/songwriter, Problem Child.

In the midst of all this live performance action, KES expressed “surreal amazement” after receiving Grammy consideration for “Liki Tiki” from the US Recording Academy in the category of “Best Global Music Performance”.

Soon after, the band issued the following statement: “We are very grateful to share this moment with everyone. This is a positive step in the direction that we all want to see for the genre. We will continue to push the boundaries furthering our mission to spread Soca to every corner of the world. Big love and respect to J Perry, Micheal Brun, Neel Dwala, Maya Cozier and her team; Ineffable Records, our management Evan Vogel and Damon DeGraff, as well as our whole musical family for all making this important milestone a reality. Of course, we cannot forget all the supporters, fans, lovers of the band and the people of Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica, Dominica, Haiti, Belize and the entire Caribbean region for always giving us that support and that energy to move forward.”

Managers, Damon De Graff and Evan Vogel also shared their thoughts stating:

“We couldn’t be more proud and honored to be a part of this journey. This is what we’ve imagined for the band and the culture, so to see it come to life is a dream come true.”

TOMAC is a 5-day Afro-Tobago experience in music, performance, parades, food, exhibits, seminars and shops, which began with a Ceremonial Opening on Sunday, October 23 and ran through to the night of Thursday October 27. Staged on the picturesque Plymouth Park Grounds, the Festival paid homage to living legend Lord Papa Nelson and featured two marquis concerts: On Monday October 24, Kes headlined the Lord Nelson Tribute Concert and on Thursday October 27, international megastar, Burna Boy closed out the Festival in the midst of a Tropical Storm warning with a riveting Afro-Beats musical celebration.

The World Creole Music Festival in Dominica features the creole culture of creole-speaking countries in the Caribbean, Europe and Africa. It seeks to augment the creole month festivities and Independence celebrations held in October and boost visitor arrivals to the island. The festival features various musical genres, including, but not limited to: reggae, zouk, kompa, cadence, bouyon, salsa, dancehall, meringue and soukous zydeco.

With Trinidad Carnival looming on the horizon, it’s clear that Soca music is on the rise within the global music markets and our artisans around the region are working assiduously toward major breakthroughs, acclaim and notoriety for the genre, the island and the region as a whole.