Island Pay Enters Barbadian Digital Wallet Market with multiple Kiosks across Barbados

The Bahamas-based fintech company Island Pay, just announced its expansion into Barbados with the launch of its digital wallet and first transaction kiosk, located at the Constitution River Bus Terminal in Bridgetown.

Through Island Pay Barbados, the public can send and receive funds, pay bills with SurePay and top up with Flow and Digicel smartphones using both a digital wallet and physical kiosks at select locations. They can also fund their wallet and withdraw physical cash from their Island Pay account at the kiosk.

General Manager of Island Pay Barbados, Omar Watson noted that, “Each feature added to our wallet will be rolled out to our individual kiosks as well. This means even if you are not an Island Pay wallet holder you can access certain payment features at our kiosks.” He noted that new kiosks would be rolled out during November at the Granville Inniss and Speightstown terminals with others coming to Rubis service stations.

Director of the Transport Authority Ruth Holder said the kiosk would provide a value-added service at the River terminal for the traveling public. She performed the inaugural transaction depositing a physical twenty dollar bill to the kiosk to top up her mobile wallet.