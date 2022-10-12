‘Fari’ from Silver Hill, Ch Ch is most recent Wanted by TBPS

C A V E A T

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Jafari Antony Ramsay 19 years, alias ‘Fari’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Jafari Antony Ramsay is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Glebe Police Station, Glebe Land, St. George accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Jafari Antony Ramsay, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Glebe Police Station, Glebe Land, St. George at telephone numbers 430-6819 or 6821, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED IS STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL.