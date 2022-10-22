Exploratory Trade, Investment and Tourism Mission from Barbados to Rwanda

Barbados is continuing its mission to strengthen ties with the African Continent and together with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Invest Barbados, will host a trade, investment and tourism forum early next month in Kigali, Rwanda.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley will lead the delegation. This mission is expected to help further develop the relationship between Barbados and Rwanda, building on the agreement signed in April 2022, during the visit to Barbados by the President of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the countries. In June 2022, Invest Barbados and the RDB also signed an agreement to promote and implement strategic private sector investments in both countries.

Through the forum, the Barbados business community will be introduced to investment, trade and tourism opportunities that currently exist in Rwanda. The forum will also help raise awareness of Rwanda’s enabling investment environment, evidenced by its business-friendly regulations; efficient, supported processes; and foreign ownership frameworks. Local businesses are invited to explore the opportunities.

The mission and two-day forum come on the heels of the inaugural AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022 (ACTIF2022), hosted by the Government of Barbados and the African Export-Import Bank, from September 1 to 2, in Barbados.

Chief Executive Officer of Invest Barbados, Kaye-Anne Greenidge, noted that ACTIF2022 successfully brought together 1,200 participants from 41 African and 16 Caribbean countries to discuss enhancing collaboration between the two regions. Several partnership agreements were cemented during ACTIF2022.

Greenidge said, “We look forward to building on the momentum from ACTIF2022 and exploring the prospects to do business with Rwanda. We have every confidence that the mission will be productive, as both countries have much to offer each other. We are keen through B2B and G2G networking, to build robust relationships with our counterparts in Rwanda at various levels.”

During the mission, particular focus will be placed on such industries as tourism, real estate, agro-processing, manufacturing, e-mobility, agriculture, financial services, ICT, mining and energy. Barbadian businesses interested in participating in this mission are encouraged to register by Friday, October 21, 2022. To confirm your interest, please send an email to contact@investbarbados.org , or call 626-2010.