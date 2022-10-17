Europe and the Caribbean partners in coastal risk prevention

This week the Caribbean Coastal Risk Prevention Network presented in Guadeloupe the results of its studies and analyses of the last 4 years, in the presence of representatives from Jamaica, Trinidad, Puerto Rico and Association of Caribbean States, partners of the program

It aims to share, build and disseminate approaches to monitoring, prevention of coastal risks and adaptation to climate change.

This program responds to one of the main areas of concern of the Association of Caribbean States: the preservation and defense of the Caribbean Sea.

As Caribbean people realise, the associated stakes concern above all – the safety of the goods and the populations, but also the tourism economy related to the maintenance of the beaches and the natural inheritance of these environments rich in biodiversity, a beautiful example of cooperation between the countries of the Caribbean and European French West Indies.