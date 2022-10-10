Congress of Trade Unions declares “Sorry,” not enough for IADB questionnaire

The public apology made by the Chief Education Officer, Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, on the behalf of the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training to the people of Barbados, on the controversial Computer Science Test which was sanctioned by the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training and administered by the Inter-American Development Bank to first form students of Secondary Schools on the island, is not enough to appease the public of Barbados.

Whereas the Ministry in its statement of apology unreservedly accepted responsibility for the exposure of some secondary students to offensive questions in the Inter- American Development Bank (IADB) survey, this in no way removes the fact that an offensive act has been perpetrated against minors in Secondary Schools, and more so, without the knowledge and consent of parents, guardians and wards.

The admission made by the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training that it took much for granted and failed to vet the final survey, may be considered as an irresponsible and negligent act.

The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados (CTUSAB), considers this matter to be a national disgrace which ought not to be treated likely. It cannot be overlooked that the public of Barbados has expressed its lack of confidence in the senior officials of the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training.

The Congress holds the view that this matter should be the subject of a full investigation, and where any official of the Ministry is found wanting in this matter, that the requisite disciplinary procedures should be invoked.

CTUSAB is adamant that what has occurred, is totally unacceptable and warrants more than a public apology. The Congress contends that the invasion of students’ privacy, breach of the legal responsibility, ethical principles and the morality of the issue, stand out above all other things under consideration in this matter.