Castries’ PM Congratulates St Lucia’s 1st Female Commissioner of Police, thanks outgoing Desir

St Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre congratulated Mrs. Crusita Descartes-Pelius on her appointment as Acting Commissioner of Police while thanking Mr. Milton Desir for his service to Castries as its Top Cop.

Desir, whose contract ends on December 9, proceeded on vacation leave on Friday.

“I would also like to thank Mr. Milton Desir for his service to our country during his tenure as CoP, and I wish him well during his retirement,” Prime Minister Pierre, responsible for National Security, said on Facebook.

The Castries East MP said he would continue supporting the police by allocating funding for training and the other necessary resources to ensure citizens’ safety and quality of life.

“Let us also play our part to support the work of the police,” Pierre said. FULL STORY here