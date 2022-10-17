BWA Replacing Valve in Carlton, St. James

The Barbados Water Authority informs residents of some St. James and St. Peter districts that it will be replacing a valve in Carlton, St. James on Tuesday, October 18th. Work is expected to start at 4:00 pm on Tuesday and continue until 2:00 am on Wednesday October 19th.

As a result, residents and businesses in the following areas may suffer low pressure or a water outage during this time.

In St. James

Porters

Storehouse Gap

Husbands Road

Patanne Gardens

Mount Standfast Gardens

Mount Standfast Park

The Garden

Weston

Crick Hill

Taylors Gap

Baird’s Road

Lower Carlton

Carlton Link Road

and surrounding districts.

In St. Peter

Gibbes

Mullins

Battaleys

Farm Road

Round the Town

Church Street Gardens

Sand Street

Major Walk

Speightstown

Heywoods Estates

Port Ferdinand

and surroundings areas.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist. The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this work in Carlton, St. James on Tuesday, October 18th may cause.