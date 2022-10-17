BWA Replacing Valve in Carlton, St. James
The Barbados Water Authority informs residents of some St. James and St. Peter districts that it will be replacing a valve in Carlton, St. James on Tuesday, October 18th. Work is expected to start at 4:00 pm on Tuesday and continue until 2:00 am on Wednesday October 19th.
As a result, residents and businesses in the following areas may suffer low pressure or a water outage during this time.
In St. James
- Porters
- Storehouse Gap
- Husbands Road
- Patanne Gardens
- Mount Standfast Gardens
- Mount Standfast Park
- The Garden
- Weston
- Crick Hill
- Taylors Gap
- Baird’s Road
- Lower Carlton
- Carlton Link Road
and surrounding districts.
In St. Peter
- Gibbes
- Mullins
- Battaleys
- Farm Road
- Round the Town
- Church Street Gardens
- Sand Street
- Major Walk
- Speightstown
- Heywoods Estates
- Port Ferdinand
and surroundings areas.
Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist. The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this work in Carlton, St. James on Tuesday, October 18th may cause.