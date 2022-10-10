BWA Making a Connection in Castle Grant, St. Joseph

The Barbados Water Authority informs residents of some St. Joseph districts that it will be making a connection at Castle Grant on Thursday 13th October between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.

As a result, residents and businesses located in Sugar Hill, Lammings, Braggs Hill, Clifton Hill, Chimborazo and surrounding areas may suffer low pressure or a water outage during this time. Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this connection in Castle Grant, St. Joseph on Thursday, October 13th may cause.