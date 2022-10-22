B’town US Embassy Funds Youth Tennis Program in Barbados

Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Barbados, Donald Maynard just witnessed a session of the Barbados Tennis Association’s Tennis 10’s Youth Program. The program, which is being funded by a U$10,000 grant from the U.S. Embassy, seeks to introduce tennis to approximately 75 primary school students attending public schools in Barbados.

President of the Barbados Tennis Association Dr. Raymond Forde, who was in attendance for the visit, thanked the U.S. Embassy for its support and noted that he hoped the program would create professional tennis players to represent Barbados in the future. Supporting such programs is part of the U.S. Embassy’s larger effort to promote youth empowerment, health, and wellness in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.