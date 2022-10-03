BTMI supports expanded BMF team for FIA Games

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) has partnered with the Barbados Motoring Federation (BMF) to facilitate an expanded presence at the FIA Motorsport Games to be held in France next month. In addition to an entry in Esports, confirmed two weeks ago, the BMF will now also field a driver in Karting, while the two organisations will jointly host a booth in the ASN Village.

Up to 80 National Sporting Authorities (ASNs) affiliated to the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile will vie for gold, silver and bronze medals in 17 disciplines spanning a broad spectrum of motor sport at Circuit Paul Ricard, home of the French Grand Prix. After the pandemic caused a two-year hiatus since the inaugural event in Italy in 2019, the second edition of the Games will get under way on Thursday, October 27.

The Barbados Karting Association (BKA) has selected 16-year-old Calem Maloney, who leads the 2022 BKA Championship after four rounds, to represent the BMF in the Karting Sprint Senior discipline. He will join UK-based Barbadian 33-year-old Leon Sealy, who was selected for Esports after trials held by Caribbean Sim Motorsport (CSM), which became affiliated to the BMF last year.

BMF President Senator Andrew Mallalieu said: “We are delighted that the BTMI has agreed to partner with us, as it means we can have a bigger impact at this global event and build on the BTMI’s recent Motorsport Island promotions. We are entering two important disciplines, as Esports continues to grow in popularity all over the world joining the long-established karting as entry-level doors into our sport.”

Corey Garrett, BTMI Director for the Caribbean and Latin America with responsibility for Sports, added: “The BTMI welcomes this partnership with the BMF and is excited to promote Motorsport Island at the upcoming FIA Motorsport Games. With motorsport’s fanbase growing rapidly, BTMI continues to follow the global trends and work strategically to position Barbados to be more competitive. We have recently had some success on the international scene thanks to Zane Maloney’s performances in FIA Formula 3, and we hope that working with the BMF can further assist us as we promote destination Barbados as Motorsport Island.”

A pupil at Lockerbie College and younger brother of FIA Formula 3 racer Zane, Calem first raced in the Easykart 60cc Cadet class at Bushy Park. He finished third in 2015, then second the following year, before graduating to 100cc Junior, where he finished second in 2017, before winning back-to-back titles in 2018 & ’19. He was also a fierce competitor in the inaugural Caribbean Junior Karting Academy Trophy in 2019, winning nine of the 24 races on his way to second place. He finished second in 125cc Easykart Lights in a shortened 2020 season and is back in action this year, currently leading the BKA Championship overall with 13 race wins in the first four rounds. Racing in France will not be his first time in competition abroad, having raced alongside Zane, cousin Joshua and Kyffin Simpson at the Glan Y Gors circuit in North Wales in 2015, then achieved two top four finishes in the daily finals at the World Karting Association Nationals at Daytona the following year.

Of the upcoming trip, Maloney said: “I am very excited to be flying the flag for Barbados at the FIA Games. While I am not familiar with the track or the OK kart, the Caribbean Junior Karting Championship in 2019 allowed me to get a bit of experience in the OKJ direct drive, so now I just need to adapt to the increased power and speed in the OK. Very thankful to the BKA, the BMF and the support from BTMI to make this opportunity possible!”

The Karting Sprint Senior discipline is for drivers between 15 and 18 years old. After drawing lots for their equipment, they will drive identical Kart Republic OK chassis with IAME engines and a maximum tyre allocation. Karting Sprint action begins on Friday, October 28, on the 964-metre Circuit Paul Ricard Karting Track, with free practice and qualifying, followed by three 15km qualifying heats ahead of the 30km final race on Sunday. There is also a Junior category and Karting Endurance competition, which join Karting Slalom, which was one of the founding disciplines of the 2019 Games.