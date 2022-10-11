Beckles receives Olympic Solidarity (OS) scholarship

Olympic Solidarity (OS) has awarded Tyrese Beckles, a Water Polo coach, a scholarship to attend the International Coaching Course (ICC) from October 3 to December 9, 2022, in Budapest, Hungary.

The ICC is delivered by the Hungarian University of Sports Science. The course focuses on the sporting disciplines of Judo, Handball, Volleyball, Water Polo and Wrestling. The International Relations Center has organised this non-degree full-time course, which is held in cooperation with the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Solidarity programme. The programme is designed to promote and develop excellence in coaching.

Olympic Solidarity supports National Olympic Committees (NOCs), athletes and coaches through various programmes, including courses, grants and scholarships. To be considered for a scholarship, interested persons must be nominated by their NOC and undergo a vetting process by OS and the training institution. The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) nominated Coach Beckles for the OS scholarship on the recommendation of the Barbados Aquatic Sports Association.

Director of the National Olympic Academy, Vaneisha Cadogan, said that the BOA is thrilled that Beckles has been awarded an OS scholarship, allowing him to be on the receiving end of this excellent training opportunity.