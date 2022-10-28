Barbados Motoring Federation releases 2023 calendar

More than 50 events are listed on the provisional calendar for 2023 published on October 24th by the Barbados Motoring Federation (BMF). In common with its eight sporting Member Clubs, the island’s governing body for motor sport is looking forward to running a full programme of events next year after three seasons affected in varying degrees by the coronavirus pandemic.

The programme of scheduled events to be run under permits issued by the BMF stretches from early March to early December, with two provisional dates in February also set aside for new events co-ordinated by the Federation. The calendar lists a broad cross-section of motor sport disciplines, from grass-roots autocross and karting events, through circuit racing and drag racing to off-road 4×4 navigational safaris, rallycross, rallysprints, special stage rallies and sprints.

The events are organised by the Barbados Association of Dragsters & Drifters (BADD), Barbados Auto Racing League (BARL), Barbados Karting Association (BKA), Barbados Rally Club (BRC), Bushy Park Motor Sports Inc (BPMSI), the Motoring Club Barbados Inc (MCBI) and the Vaucluse Raceway Motorsports Club (VRMSC).

BMF Vice-President David Williams said: “As we launch our 2023 Calendar, we hope that all our competitors will be able to enjoy a full season next year. The pandemic has been a challenge for everyone in sport and the wider community, not just for our competitors, spectators and volunteer officials, and it is worth saying again how grateful everyone in our sport is for the help, support and guidance we received throughout that difficult time from the Government’s Covid 19 Monitoring Unit.

“Over the past three years, some Clubs and their members have been more affected than others, so we are working on a couple of new events to bring everyone together ahead of the season – our competitors, the many volunteers who are the life blood of the sport and our loyal fans. We are still working on the detail, but these events will celebrate the achievements of competitors across all the disciplines during this year and also launch the new motor sport season with a bang. We’ll be making more announcements about our plans in the coming weeks.”