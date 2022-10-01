Barbados Chapter of IWF presents business attire to 65 young persons

The International Women’s Forum (IWF) Barbados ensured that sixty-five young people were “Suited for Success” by presenting the business attire to participants who completed the employability Programs of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, (MYSCE)

Howard said that sixty-five young persons had completed the Pathways Programme and Get Hired Programme, to prepare for the world of work. Coordinator of the IWF Barbados project, “Suited for Success”, Roseanne Myers, said they met with Mrs. Andrea Titus and Mrs. Elizabeth Bowen of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment to share updates on programs both organisations were running. It was recognized that both organisations had the life skills seminars and internships for mentees. It was immediately agreed that the Ministry and the IWF would collaborate. The IWF would lend support to the Ministry’s programmes and expand the “Suited for Success” initiative that the IWF had already completed for their smaller group of mentees in preparation for internships.

Myers said, “Today was the culmination of a reach out to friends and colleagues by members of the IWF project group which seeks to build a bridge to financial independence for young women. We also committed to lend our knowledge and skills. Many times persons are at a disadvantage when they show up for an interview and the outward appearance does not do justice to their inner worth. A nice suit of clothes can bolster confidence as you attempt to showcase your knowledge and skills. IWF sees this initiative as one prong of a multifaceted partnership with MYSCE to the benefit of the upcoming generation.”

Myers also noted “We were happy to include young men in our outreach for work clothes, from suits and ties to polo shirts and slacks. We hope to encourage the start of a mentorship group led by men. For the young ladies it was easier to pull on our own resources and those of colleagues. In a very tough economic environment for many families, the opportunity to upcycle business suits, blazers, handbags, shoes so young people can look professional for interviews etc. without bearing the expense, is a tangible reward following the intense life skills seminar series, run by the Ministry.’’

IWF is a membership organization comprised of more than 7,500 diverse and accomplished women from 33 nations on six continents. Members include executives, government leaders from the local to sovereign level, international non-profit leaders, and luminaries from the academy, arts, and sciences. Its members are trailblazers, innovators, and pioneers united to advance women’s leadership globally and locally.