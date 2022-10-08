Barbadian Matthew Wright takes Triathlete gold in Jordan

Elite Triathlete Matthew Wright captured gold for the first time on the world stage with an impressive finish at the recently concluded 5th Aqaba Asian Cup held in Jordan on Saturday, October 1st, 2022.

The event which comprised a pool of 52 triathletes from across the world, started at the B12 Beach Club in Aqaba with a 1500-meter swim. Wright exited the water in 6th position with a swim time of 18 min 44 sec, just 4 seconds behind the leader Maciej Bruzdziak from Poland, in a time of 18:44 minutes where he slotted himself into the 15-man lead pack of the 8-lap, 40 km bike leg.

A group of 6 quickly formed during the 1st 2.5km lap on the run however, led by the strong pace of Harrett, the group whittled down to just 4 by lap 2, with Harrett, Wright, Jason Tai Long NG of Hong Kong, and Cedric Osterholt of Germany. The rapid pace and increasing heat led to Tai Long NG dropping back, leaving training partners Wright and Harrett to battle for the win.

With this gold medal finish, Wright jumped 115 places on the World Triathlon rankings from 308th to 193rd. It will be a quick turnaround for Matthew as he prepares for a second Asian Triathlon Cup in Sarmakand, Uzbekistan this weekend Saturday, October 8th where he hopes to once again stand on the top step of the podium. Wright expressed his thanks for the support received from the Barbados Olympic Association, The Arts and Sports Foundation, and the Barbados Federation of Island triathletes, for making the races and performances possible.