Barbadian Journalist Participates in USA Sponsored Leadership Program

Krystal Hoyte, a multimedia journalist at Barbados’ national broadcaster, Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), has been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). Krystal will participate in a project titled, “A Global Moment in Time: Photojournalists Document the Challenges and Opportunities in the COVID Era“.”

U.S. Embassy spokesperson Donald Maynard said about the program: “At a time when we see so much misinformation and disinformation online and making its way into media reporting, it is important that we support responsible and fact-based journalism. We are happy that Krystal will have the opportunity to hone her craft and work with other professionals from around the world during her time in the United States.”

The project which will run from October 10 to October 21 seeks to examine photojournalism as an objective form of insight into a certain place or culture, as a means of storytelling, and as an essential element of democracy. Over the course of the two-week program, participants from several other countries will share tangible steps to use photojournalism to counter disinformation and promote press freedom and responsibility; examine the use of virtual tools in photojournalism to inform citizens of on-the-ground realities during disruptive events or crises; and explore current practices for safety and security while reporting, as well as related issues of self-care and resilience.

The IVLP is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange program which brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to engage with U.S. counterparts and share best practices with program participants.