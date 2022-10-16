$84,500 richer with Spot 7 Double Draw jackpot win and The Barbados Lottery

Isolene Waterman is $84,500 richer as the 2nd Spot 7 Double Draw winner for 2022, with The Barbados Lottery.

Ms. Waterman indicated that even though she has had other smaller wins playing the Double Draw game, she was excited and happy to receive her first big win with The Barbados Lottery. She purchased her winning Spot 7 ticket with the numbers 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 for Draw# 28699 on Saturday, October 1 from The Barbados Lottery Retail agent at the Rubis Service Station located in Market Hill, St. George.

As a longstanding player of The Barbados Lottery’s games since 1995, Ms. Waterman always chooses her numbers for each game she plays. She especially loves Double Draw, often winning various small amounts over the years, and with her new winnings she plans to make herself comfortable: “I will be fixing up my house and paying off a few bills!”

Mrs. Shelly Ann Hee Chung, Country Manager for IGT Antilles operations (The Barbados Lottery & The Caribbean Lottery), congratulated Ms. Waterman on her win: “The Barbados Lottery congratulates Ms. Waterman not only on her newfound $84,500 Spot 7 win with our Double Draw game, but also as one of our foundation players who now hold the prestigious spot as our 2nd Spot 7 winner for the year. We look forward to even bigger wins for her and our Retail agent at the Rubis Service Station in Market Hill.”

Ms. Waterman also indicated that she would continue to be a regular player with The Barbados Lottery and advised other players to “Be patient, and never give up.”

For 2022 thus far, The Barbados Lottery has paid over $32 million to the many lucky Double Draw winners, with over $31 million paid over for 2021. Starting from $1 per ticket with 4 draws per day, you can win up to $25,000 with the Double Draw game.

Double Draw remains one of the major brands in The Barbados Lottery’s game portfolio, with its proceeds providing financial support to the Lottery’s beneficiaries: The Barbados Olympic Association, The Barbados Turf Club, The Barbados Cricket Association and The National Sports Club Council and their sports, youth and cultural activities across Barbados.