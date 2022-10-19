2009-2022: October 19th marks the 13-Year Anniversary of working to End Homelessness in Barbados

2023 is set to be an important year for The Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness, as we move towards purchasing our current shelter and opening our very own medical clinic. October marks 13 years since our establishment and we have been the leading organization working in Barbados to end homelessness. We promise to continue championing the cause. Over the past 13 years, BAEH has been at the forefront of significant advancements in understanding the nature, extent, causes of, and solutions to homelessness. These huge leaps in knowledge and research have greatly benefited our shelter and the assistance of over 800 people affected by homelessness.

As an organization of expertise on homelessness, BAEH has promoted and facilitated the exchange of information, experience, and good practice between organizations, government, alliance members, the general public, and relevant stakeholders, as well as raising public awareness about the complexity of homelessness.

While homelessness is now becoming an ever more visible plight, BAEH’s recommendation to the government through its social policy has highlighted several pillars. There is still a long way to go to meet the goals set out in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, one of which is to eradicate extreme poverty. In order to achieve this goal, BAEH will work with the government to

Support homeless people across all relevant sectors (health, deportation, housing, youth, employment, etc.). Provides rehabilitative care for those living on the streets with chronic mental health challenges. Defend the rights of homeless people. Placement for women and children affected by homelessness Develop greater alliances between organizations and agencies fighting to eradicate homelessness. Work towards the UN SDG goal of eradicating homelessness by 2030.

Help us as we stand up for homeless people. We do not want to be here in 30 years’ time. BAEH also wishes to take this time to thank the clients, Board, Staff, General Public, Private Sector, and Government for their continued support over the years and look forward to a longer and greater partnership.