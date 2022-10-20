20 year old Brittons Hill Man in Remand for Murder

by Bajan Reporter / October 25th, 2022

Personnel from the Hastings/Worthing Police Station arrested and formally Kaheem Amaru Layne 20 years of Building #1, Apartment #304, Valarie Hight Rise, Brittons Hill, St. Michael for the following offence:

  • Murder of Corey Harvey – 1st October 2022

He appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court on Saturday 22nd October 2022 before Magistrate Graveney Bannister and was remanded into custody at Her Majesty’s Prison, Dodds until November 18th 2022.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp;
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer
