World Animal Day Event: Oct. 4th 2022

You are cordially invited to join animal welfare stakeholders and concerned Barbadians on Tuesday 4th October as we walk with the rest of the world and celebrate World Animal Day – the theme this year is WALK FOR WORLD ANIMAL DAY.

All of the main animal charities will be speaking and we will also have artists including La Shawan Griffith and Empress Roli performing. The evening will also include a light vigil to remember all of the animals that have either suffered or died to abuse.lovers.