United Nations Announces 17 New Young Leaders for Sustainable Development Goals

The United Nations today announced the latest group of 17 Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), during the start of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Every two years, the Office of the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth recognizes 17

young change-makers who are leading efforts to combat the world’s most pressing

issues and whose leadership is catalyzing the achievement of the SDGs. Since

launching in 2016, the initiative has collectively reached millions of young people around the world.

Following an open call for applications earlier this year, which resulted in more than

5,400 applications from over 190 countries, this next cohort of Young Leaders for the SDGs hail from all corners of the world and work across all pillars of the UN, including sustainable development, human rights, and peace and security.

The group — who are all between the ages of 17 and 29 years old — includes an

aspiring astronaut, medical doctor and fashion designer, Paralympic medalist, poet,

artists, climate entrepreneurs, peacebuilders, gender justice advocates, and education innovators, among others.

“The 2022 class of Young Leaders for the SDGs represents an incredibly diverse,

intersectional and inspirational group of young people who reflect the very best of global youth activism and advocacy when it comes to challenging the status quo and creating a better world for all,” said Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth. “Even amidst the ongoing pandemic, climate crisis and global instability, these young people demonstrate immense resilience, resourcefulness and leadership in finding innovative solutions to the world’s biggest challenges.”

The 2022 Class of Young Leaders for the SDGs include:

* Mayada Adil (Sudanese refugee based in France; 29 years old; she/her);

Fashion Designer, Medical Doctor & Co-Founder of La Loupe Creative

* Alyssa Carson (USA; 21 years old; she/her): Aspiring Astronaut & Girls in STEM

Advocate

* Okan Dursun (Turkey; 26 years old; he/him): Education and Social Entrepreneur

& Co-Founder of Twin Science & Robotics

* Emmanuel Ganse (Benin; 24 years old; he/him): Civic and Digital Rights

Campaigner & President of Tonafa Institute

* Richa Gupta (India; 26 years old; she/her): Education Innovator, Social

Entrepreneur & Co-Founder of Labhya Foundation

* Jamal Hill (USA; 27 years old; he/him): Paralympic Medalist, Disability Rights

Advocate & Founder of Swim Up Hill Foundation

* Varaidzo (Vee) Kativhu (Zimbabwe/UK; 24 years old; she/her): Education

Activist, YouTuber & Founder of Empowered by Vee

* Gibson Kawago (Tanzania; 27 years old; he/him): Climate Entrepreneur &

Founder of WAGA

* Ronelle King (Barbados; 29 years old; she/her): Gender Justice Activist & Founder of Life in Leggings

* Luísa Franco Machado (Brazil; 23 years old; she/they): Digital Rights & Data

Justice Activist

* Paul Ndhlovu (Zimbabwe; 23 years old; he/him): HIV/AIDS Advocate & Radio

Champion at Zvandiri

* Karimot Odebode (Nigeria; 27 years old; she/her): Poet, Gender Equality

Activist & Founder of Black Girl’s Dream

* Leonardo Párraga (Colombia; 29 years old; he/they): Peace Advocate, Artist &

Founder of Fundación BogotArt

* Isidora Guzmán Silva (Chile; 17 years old; she/her): Inclusion and Disability

Rights Activist & Founder of Encuentra tu Lugar

* Eddy Frank Vasquez (Dominican Republic; 26 years old; he/him): Climate

Activist & Founder of Jeventud Sostenible

* Hanyuan (Karen) Wang (China; 26 years old; she/her): Climate Tech

Entrepreneur, Researcher & Founding Member of Carbonbase

* Heela Yoon (Afghan refugee based in the UK; 24 years old; she/her): Peace

Advocate & Founder of Afghan Youth Ambassadors for Peace

The Selection Committee included: Connor Franta (Social Media Influencer, Artist and Author), Sônia Guajajara (Indigenous Activist and Politician), Richard Curtis (Screenwriter, Director and Founder of Project Everyone), Adam Met (Member of AJR and Executive Director of Planet Reimagined), H.E. Shamma Al Mazrui (UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs), and Nikhil Taneja (Co-Founder and CEO of Yuvaa), among others.

More information on the Young Leaders for the SDGs, including the full profiles of the Young Leaders and their commitments to advancing the SDGs, is available at

www.un.org/youthenvoy/2022class.