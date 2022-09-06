St Lucia’s Sustainable Development Minister elected as Chairman of CDEMA

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) has a new Chairman.

He is St. Lucia’s Minister of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Shawn Edward. Minister Edward’s elevation to the role occurred during a virtual meeting of the organization’s recently concluded 9th Extraordinary Meeting of Council of Ministers on August 22, 2022, held via ZOOM.

He takes over the chairmanship from former Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs and Justice in St. Kitts and Nevis, Mr. Vincent Byron Jr, who held the post for two years.

Prior to entering active politics, he held several leadership positions in both national and community-based organizations and has shown a vested interest in lifelong learning, poverty alleviation, youth empowerment and disaster management with a focus on relief and recovery.

Commenting on the appointment, Minister Edward said “It is both an honour and a privilege to serve the region’s lead disaster agency as Chairman of the Council. I am grateful for the opportunity given to me by my Prime Minister, Honourable Philip J. Pierre to take on this responsibility on behalf the Government and people of Saint Lucia and by extension the people of the Caribbean. I give the assurance that I will execute my duties as diligently and effectively as possible to advance the development of a more responsive and resilient region in the management of natural disasters“